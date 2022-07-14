Daler Mehndi sentenced to 2 yrs of imprisonment in 2003 human trafficking case

Popular Indian singer Daler Mehndi on Thursday was sentenced to two years of imprisonment in a human trafficking case in 2003. He has been taken into custody (by police).

His application for release on probation was also dismissed by the court in Patiala, Punjab, said Advocate Gurmeet Singh, Complainant's lawyer, reported news agency ANI.

Earlier, in 2018, the Patiala court had sentenced Daler to two years in jail. The singer was out on bail and was immediately arrested as per the court's orders. According to reports, the complainants had alleged that Daler and his brother took 'passage money' from them and promised to migrate them to US and Canada.

