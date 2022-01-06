Delhi HC dismisses plea to postpone UPSC Civil services (main) exams

The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed plea to postpone the schedule of Civil Services (Mains) Examination 2021, which is slated to begin from tomorrow.

Hearing the plea, Justice Kameshwar Rao said, "not inclined to interfere."

The HC rejected pleas of several candidates seeking direction to postpone the schedule till the COVID-19 situation normalises.

On Wednesday, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had said that the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 will be conducted as per schedule from Friday.

The UPSC had asked the state governments to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the candidates and examination functionaries in their movement.

The states have been told that if necessary, the e-admit cards of the candidates and the identity cards of the examination functionaries are to be used as movement passes, the UPSC said.

''After carefully reviewing the situation prevailing due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Commission has decided to conduct the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 as per schedule i.e. on 7th, 8th, 9th, 15th and 16th January, 2022,'' it said in a statement.

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, among others.