Delhi Mundka fire: At least 16 deaths confirmed, several injured

At least 16 deaths have been confirmed in a massive fire that broke out in three-storey building near Delhi's Mundka metro station on Friday, news agency ANI reported. About ten people were injured and have been shifted to a hospital. Rescue operations are still underway.

"Some people jumped off the building, they were shifted to the hospital," added Sunil Choudhary, Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Delhi Fire Service.

Around 60-70 people have been rescued from the building, the police said, adding some people are still trapped inside. According to fire department officials, information was received about the blaze at 4.40 pm following which 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire broke out in a building near pillar number 544, Mundka metro station. The police reached the spot after receiving information about the blaze, broke the windows of the building, rescued people and got the injured admitted in a hospital, a senior police officer said.

Preliminary enquiry has revealed that the three-storey commercial building was generally used for providing office space to companies, Sharma said. The fire initiated from the first floor of the building which houses the office of a CCTV camera and router manufacturing company, the DCP said.

The owner of the company is in police custody. Fire brigades present at the spot are trying to bring the situation under control. Ambulance is also available at the spot for providing immediate medical assistance to the victims, police said.

