Delhi Police seeks 5-day further remand of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair

A day after arresting Mohammad Zubair, a fact-checker and co-founder of Alt News, Delhi Police on Tuesday sought a 5-day further remand, reported news agency ANI. Zubair appeared before a Delhi court in a case related to an “objectionable tweet” he had posted in 2018 against a Hindu deity.

The police produced Zubair before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria on the expiry of his one-day custodial interrogation.

Moreover, police said that other FIRs were also registered against him in different matters.

Zubair was arrested and sent to one day of police custody after a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against him based on a Twitter posting, which another Twitter handle alleged "hurt Hindu sentiments." Delhi Police said that he was evasive during questioning and did not cooperate in the investigation. "He was evasive on the questions and neither provided the necessary technical equipment for the purpose of the investigation nor cooperated in the investigation," said Delhi Police senior officials.

The officials also mentioned that the conduct of Zubair was found questionable, which warranted his custodial interrogation to unravel conspiracy in this matter. The contentious tweet by Zubair was posted in March 2018.

