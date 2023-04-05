Delhi records 509 Covid cases in 24 hours, positivity rate surges to nearly 27%

Delhi recorded 509 new Covid cases on Wednesday, with a positivity rate of nearly 27 per cent. According to the data shared by the Delhi health department, 424 patients recovered in the past 24 hours, pushing the number of active cases to 1,174 in the city. The Covid cases have been rising in the city for the last few weeks but the government has been saying that there is no need to panic as yet.

On Tuesday, the national capital recorded 521 fresh cases, the highest single-day rise since August 27 last year. Till Tuesday, the positivity rate was 15.64 per cent.

Delhi has witnessed an increase in the number of fresh Covid cases over the last few weeks amid a sharp rise in the figure of H3N2 influenza cases in the country. The Delhi government is keeping an eye on the surge in Covid cases in the city and is "prepared to face any eventuality", Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday.

The chief minister recently chaired a review meeting on the Covid situation and said there was no need to worry for now and that the city government was taking all required steps.

Delhi recorded 293 fresh cases on Monday with a positivity rate of 18.53 per cent, which meant nearly one out of every five people tested turned out to be positive. The city saw 429 Covid cases on Sunday, with a positivity rate of 16.09 per cent, and one death. It logged 416 cases on Saturday with a positivity rate of 14.37 per cent.

Earlier today, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi said all civic-run hospitals are "fully prepared" to deal with the Covid situation and appealed to people not to panic. "This morning I visited the MCD-run Hindu Rao Hospital and took stock of the arrangements there, including on Covid beds, oxygen availability, testing facility and stock of medicine. Later, a meeting was also held with doctors and others from the hospital administration department of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on the Covid situation," she said.

Hindu Rao Hospital is the largest civic-run hospital with 980 beds. "The situation is fully under control and people should not panic. Our hospitals, doctors and staff are all equipped to handle the situation," Oberoi said, adding the Delhi government is making arrangements and the MCD too is "fully prepared".

The country reported 4,435 new cases in the last 24 hours, with a daily positivity rate of 3.38 per cent.

