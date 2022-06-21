ED opposes conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's jail transfer plea in SC

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has opposed the plea filed by conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar before the Supreme Court requesting a transfer to a prison outside Delhi. Ed has told the court that Chandrashekhar has submitted certain wrong facts before the apex court. The ED has stated that charges of perjury should be slapped on Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Chandrashekhar had approached the apex court claiming that his life was under threat in Tihar jail and he wanted to be shifted to a jail outside Delhi. Earlier, a vacation bench of Justices AS Bopanna and Vikram Nath had transferred Chandrashekhar out of Tihar jail.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court that Chandrashekhar should be prosecuted for perjury. He said, "Whichever jail he is lodged in his racket continues. He impersonated Home secretary, Law secretary, called Judges claiming to be from law ministry. "

Countering Mehta, the vacation bench said, "That aspect is over. This court had already directed that he has to be shifted to a different jail." The Solicitor General noted that this order had been passed without Enforcement Directorate being a party to the hearing.

To this, Justice CT Ravikumar replied, "The vacation bench last week has taken the view that it would be appropriate to shift him. We cannot review or modify that order."

"Jail officials have demanded money from me as extortion. And they are blaming me for bringing them. I and my wife are in custody. The man is being put under torture and duress," senior advocate R Basant appearing for Chandrashekhar asserted.

"A person cannot be tortured into calling call mods into jail. He paid bribes to jail officials. We have arrested officials for this," Mehra replied.

The agency in its impleadment application wrote, "The petitioner is manufacturing falsehood for reasons to shift out of Tihar jail. Rather the conduct of the petitioner in distorting and obfuscating documents while filing them before the Supreme Court is itself a serious offence making the petitioner guilty of the offence of perjury."

"Sukesh Chandrashekhar has created a web through his devious mechanism. He is a master conman and with technology, at his disposal, he could execute to perfection his plan," the ED said.

The agency further added that it has been found that Chandrashekhar and his wife Leena were operating an organised crime syndicate with the aid and association of other associates.

"That being inside the jail, he was threatening people to do what he wished or face consequences. The proceeds of crime were used to purchase cars, houses in Chennai, various luxury items, clothes, etc., and were utilised to open a salon for his wife, to give expensive gifts to celebrities, and to jail authorities to manage facilities in jail," the ED said.

"That, in the present case, Sukesh Chandrashekhar while in custody in prison impersonated Law Secretary Anup Kumar and Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and extorted an amount to the tune of Rs. 215 crore from Aditi Singh [wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh] as per quantification till date on the pretext of contribution to party funds. The extorted money was collected by Deepak Ramnani, who was introduced to Sukesh by Sanjay Chandra [ex-promoter of Unitech group]," the ED said.

"That in light of the above facts and circumstances, all mechanisms to plug the loopholes have been fixed in Tihar jail and strong measures have been taken against the conspiring officials, hence it would be in the interest of justice that the accused remains in Tihar Jail," the application stated.

(With Inputs from Kanu Sarda)

