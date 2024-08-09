'Emergency helpline for Zomato riders is a joke': Woman exposes lack of response from app after delivery rider's accident

A woman has come forward with serious allegations against the online food-delivery platform Zomato, claiming the company demonstrated negligence during a crisis involving a severely injured food delivery rider.

The incident occurred in Delhi, where the woman, identified as Anjali, witnessed the aftermath of the rider being hit by two cars. She criticised the company's emergency helpline as ineffective and labelled it a "joke," urging Zomato to recognise their riders as workers deserving of support formally.

“Any emergency helpline for Zomato riders is a joke. There is no mechanism,” Anjali posted on X (formerly Twitter), recounting the traumatic event.

While walking towards Chanakyapuri, Anjali encountered the injured rider, whose arm was critically hurt. She attempted to reach Zomato's emergency helpline using the rider’s phone but claims her calls went unanswered on three separate occasions.

“As soon as the rider regained consciousness, he began to sob,” she recounted. Two other riders who stopped to help tried calling the emergency line but faced similar disappointment.

I then called the PCR in the area and after 10 minutes of calling, they fortunately responded & said they're on their way.

After several failed attempts to contact Zomato, Anjali contacted the police control room (PCR), which came to the rider’s aid and transported him to RML hospital.

Compounding the situation, the injured rider continued receiving messages from customers, and shortly after, Zomato's service centre began calling him to inquire about the delay in his deliveries. Anjali felt this response underscored the lack of support for their riders, stating, “I explained to them the situation, but it just confirms the joke that riders are for Zomato.”

The woman further criticized Zomato's claims of training its riders in CPR, asserting that when accidents occur, the company fails to provide adequate assistance. “Instead of just boasting about training, they should ensure proper healthcare and compensation for their riders. They aren’t just software; they are the reason for Zomato’s substantial profits,” she added emphatically.

Anjali called for the company to acknowledge riders as workers and to grant them the rights that come with such status. “Recognize them as workers, give them workers’ rights, and stop with the ‘partner’ nonsense already!” she implored.

Seeking immediate help for the injured rider, Anjali publicly appealed for assistance, noting, “I’m in the middle of a road where two cars have hit one of your riders, and he’s lying in critical condition. The Zomato helpline is no help since no one answers. Please connect soon; this rider needs immediate attention.”

Zomato responded a few hours later on X, expressing concern over the situation. The company asked Anjali to provide additional details about the rider to facilitate a proper response.

"Hi Anjali, it is heartening to see the effort you took to ensure the safety and due care for our delivery partner. Thank you for your kindness. Our teams have been in touch with the delivery partner, Lalan and his family since we learnt about this tragic incident. We are glad to share that he is safe with no major injuries. Doctors have advised him rest and care for the next few days," replied Zomato.