'Extortion under guise of marketing': Yami Gautam slams 'paid hype' culture in Bollywood

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam has raised serious concerns about the increasing prevalence of a “paid hype” culture in the industry, describing it as a threat to its long-term health. In a passionate post shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, the 37-year-old actor openly criticized the practice of paying for favorable buzz surrounding films and the detrimental effects it could have on the future of Indian cinema.

Advertisement

Gautam’s remarks come just one day before the release of Dhurandhar, the upcoming film directed by her husband, Aditya Dhar. The actress called out what she described as a disturbing trend where filmmakers are compelled to pay for positive publicity, with the implicit threat of negative coverage if they refuse.

In her note, Gautam explained, “There is something I’ve been wanting to express for a long time. I feel today is that day & I must.” She went on to describe how certain individuals or groups demand money in exchange for creating hype around a film, while threatening to tarnish a film's reputation by writing negative reviews even before its release if their demands aren’t met. She called this practice “extortion” under the guise of marketing.

Advertisement

There is something iv been wanting to express since really long, I feel today is that day & I must .

This so called trend of giving money, in the disguise of marketing a film, to ensure good ‘hype’ for a film is created or else ‘they’ will continuously write negative things… — Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) December 4, 2025

The actress expressed concern that this trend is becoming more widespread, warning that it could harm the industry’s credibility and future. “Just because this arrangement is accessible to anyone, whether to ‘hype’ a film or spread negativity against another actor/a film, is a plague that is going to affect the future of our industry in a big way,” Gautam wrote.

Advertisement

Gautam, known for her performances in films such as Uri: The Surgical Strike, Bala, and Vicky Donor, pointed out the contrast between Bollywood and the South Indian film industries. She praised the South film industries for their sense of unity and claimed that such practices are not the norm there.

“I say this as the wife of an extremely honest man who has given everything to this film with his undying hard work, vision, and grit, along with his team to create something that I know India shall be proud of,” Gautam added, referring to her husband, Aditya Dhar, and the efforts that went into Dhurandhar. She expressed her concern for the future of Indian cinema and urged for a shift in how the industry operates.

“Let’s not kill the joy of filmmaking & presenting it to the world & letting the audience decide what they feel,” she wrote. “We need to protect our industry environment.”

The actor’s message resonates beyond her personal experience, reflecting broader frustrations with the way the Bollywood industry operates. As a concerned member of the fraternity, Gautam emphasized the importance of protecting the integrity of filmmaking and the role of honest feedback from critics.

Yami Gautam’s post has sparked a conversation about the rise of paid media campaigns in the entertainment industry and the implications for creative freedom. In a show of solidarity, actor Hrithik Roshan, Gautam’s co-star from Kaabil, also voiced his support on X, echoing Gautam’s concerns. He stated that the practice of paying for positive reviews undermines the credibility of journalism and stifles true creative evolution.

Advertisement

“With such practice, the true voice of journalists is lost,” Roshan wrote. “Only true opinions have the potential where feedback helps us evolve. Without freedom of expression, without the truth helping us evolve, what job satisfaction can they or any of us hope for?”

Dhurandhar, which releases in theaters on Friday, features a star-studded cast including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi.