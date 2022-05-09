Fire breaks out on 14th floor in high-rise near SRK's Mannat bungalow

A fire broke out on the 14th floor in high-rise Jivesh Building near Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat bungalow in Mumbai's Bandra Bandstand, said Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) on late Monday evening.

Eight fire engines, seven jumbo tankers, and ambulances rushed to the spot. As of now, no casualties have been reported, said officials.

According to the fire official, the fire broke out on the 14th floor of the ground plus 21-storey building.

It is classified as a level-II fire. The Fire department was alerted around 7:45 PM, the official said.

Officials of Mumbai civic body, Adani electricity are also present at the spot. Efforts are on to put out the flames, the official added.