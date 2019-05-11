Fire on New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express, no casualties reported

A fire broke out in the power car of New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express near Khantapada, Odisha on Saturday. The fire broke out around 1 pm, between Balasore and Soro railway stations. According to an official, the fire has been brought under control and no injuries or casualties have been reported yet.

Fire broke out in the power car of New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express near Khantapada, Odisha. The fire has been brought under control and no casualties or injuries have been reported. As safety measure generator car has been detached. pic.twitter.com/stMB9yz5uf - ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2019

The smoke was first detected in the power car of the train, 22812 Rajdhani Express, which was heading from New Delhi to Bhubaneswar, the official said.

An official of the East Coast Railway said the fire incident took place near Khantapada, Kharagpur division of South Eastern Railways. Three fire engines reached the incident spot and doused the flames, he added.

Overhead electric wires were immediately switched off for safety reasons and the generator car was also disconnected from the rest of the train. The official added, the train left for Bhubaneswar at around 3 pm with all the passenger coaches and one power carriage.

