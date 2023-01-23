'Fitting tribute': Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, other Bollywood actors hail naming of 21 islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees

Several Bollywood actors and directors hailed the Centre for naming 21 islands in Andaman & Nicobar after Param Vir Chakra awardees. Among the actors who praised the move were Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Suniel Shetty, Anupam Kher, and Subhash Ghai.

The largest unnamed island has been named after the first Param Vir Chakra awardee, the second largest unnamed island has been named after the second Param Vir Chakra awardee, and so on. "This step will be an everlasting tribute to our heroes, several of whom made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the sovereignty and integrity of the nation," the Prime Minister's Office said.

Among the awardees after whom the islands have been named are Captain Vikram Batra, CQMH Abdul Hamid, Lt Manoj Kumar Pandey, Major Somnath Sharma, Subedar and Hony Captain (then Lance Naik) Karam Singh, Capt GS Salaria, and Lieutenant Colonel (then Major) Dhan Singh Thapa.

In a tweet, actor Ajay Devgn said: "The decision to name an island after Capt. Manoj Kumar Pandey (Param Vir Chakra) is assuring that the example of supreme sacrifice for the motherland he left us with will continue to inspire generations to come. Thank you PM @narendramodiJi. #IndiaHonoursParamveers."

Devgn played Lt Manoj Kumar Pandey in 'LOC: Kargil', which was released in 2003.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher called the move a fitting tribute to the warriors who made the supreme sacrifice for the country.

Sidharth Malhotra, who played Capt Vikram Batra in Shershaah, also hailed the decision and said this step by PM Modi ensures that Shershaah lives on forever.

"The very news that an island in Andaman & Nicobar is named after our hero Capt. Vikram Batra leaves me with goosebumps! My heart swells with pride that I was fortunate to live his role on screen," Malhotra wrote on Twitter.

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai called it a great tribute by Prime Minister Modi and his office, PMO. "A great tribute by our Hon’ble PM @narendramodiji, @PMOIndia

today on the occasion of the 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose by naming 21 islands of Andaman and Nicobar after 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees today, jai hind."

Actor Suniel Shetty thanked the Prime Minister for renaming the islands in the names of what he called "the true heroes of our nation".

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi participated in a ceremony to name the unnamed islands via video conferencing. During the programme, the PM also unveiled the model of the National Memorial dedicated to Netaji to be built on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep. Addressing the gathering, he greeted everyone on the occasion of Parakram Diwas and remarked this inspirational day is celebrated countrywide on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.