Flight services at THIS Kerala airport to be temporarily suspended on Oct 23

The flight services at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport will be temporarily suspended on October 23 from 4 pm to 9 pm to facilitate the Alpassi Arattu procession by the Padmanabhaswamy Temple, the airport authority said. The updated timings of the flights are available with respective airlines, the authority said in a passenger advisory.

As per the centuries-old rituals, the deities from Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple are taken to the sea for a holy bath and the route passes through the runway. To ensure smooth passage, the airport remains closed for that period. The airport suspends its flight services every year at the time of the traditional Arattu procession (Arattu- ritualistic bath of the deity).

The airport suspends its flight services every year at the time of the traditional procession. This century-old Vishnu temple was traditionally managed by the temple's heirs, former Travancore ruler Marthanda Varma for more than 1,000 years. During this procession, the idol of Lord Vishnu is carried to the Shankumugham Beach, which is just behind the airport in Thiruvananthapuram and on the occasion, the deity is given a 'holy dip' twice a year, even before the airport was established in 1932.

Before closing it for the bi-annual festival, the airport issues a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), as it takes place twice a year, first between March and April for the Panguni festival and then in October and November to celebrate Alphasy.

For the procession, the priests in Garuda Vahanas along with hundreds of people and four elephants decked with rich decorative coverings, carry Utsav Vigraha of deities Padmanabhaswamy, Narasimha Moorthy, and Krishna Swami and walk through this long runway to Shankumugham Beach.

After the dip in this beach, the idols will be taken back to the temple with the procession marked with traditional torches, marking the conclusion of this festival.

