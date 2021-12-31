FORDA calls off strike; police to take back FIRs on protesting doctors

Resident doctors called off their 14 day-strike today. The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association India (FORDA) announced the decision to call off.



“We are thankful to every #RDA, #ResidentDoctor, #Media personnel, #Political parties & #Citizen of the nation who came forward in support for the cause,” FORDA said in a statement.

An IMA delegation had met the FORDA representatives and appealed to them to end the national strike and resume their medical services.



FORDA representatives said their two pending demands have been met, and now they would wait for the Supreme Court hearing which is scheduled for January 6, 2022.



Protests reached a peak on Monday when the doctors marched towards the residence of the Union Health Ministry.



Few doctors were detained by the Delhi Police. Medical associations like Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) and AIIMS Resident Doctors’ Association (AIIMS RDA) condemned police action against doctors.

Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) then demanded suspension of all police personnel at whose direction force was used against protesting doctors as incidents including manhandling of female resident doctors by male police personnel were reported.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Postgraduate was held at 679 centres in 270 cities of the country in September, following COVID-19 protocols.

