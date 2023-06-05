Former US VP Mike Pence enters 2024 Republican presidential race

Former US Vice President Mike Pence on Monday officially entered the 2024 presidential election, setting up a fight against former President Donald Trump. Pence's campaign filed a declaration of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission, Reuters reported.

Pence, who served as VP from 2017 to 2021, will launch his campaign with a video and a speech in the early nominating state of Iowa on Wednesday, Reuters reported last week.

Pence's run pits him against front-runner Trump, whom he once loyally stood by but refused to back when the former president attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 election won by Democrat Joe Biden.

A staunch social conservative, Pence has increasingly distanced himself from Trump, saying his encouragement of the rioters who attacked the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, endangered him and his family, who were in the building at the time.

Pence joins a growing field of Republican candidates, which includes Trump, US Senator Tim Scott, and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley.

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum is also planning to enter the race on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is jumping into the race on Tuesday, bringing the total number of Republican candidates into double digits.

From the Democrat side, three candidates including Joe Biden have declared their run for the White House. Besides Biden, Robert F. Kennedy Jr and Marianne Williamson have announced their bid for the top job.

(With inputs from Reuters)