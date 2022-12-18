From 4G towers to IIM campus, PM Modi's Rs 6,800 cr gifts to Meghalaya, Tripura

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Meghalaya and Tripura today to inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth Rs 6,800 crore in both poll-bound states. Meghalaya and Tripura will go to polls early next year.

In Shillong, the Prime Minister participated in the golden jubilee celebration of the North Eastern Council and attended the meeting of the North Eastern Council at the State Convention Centre. Thereafter, he inaugurated, dedicated, and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth over Rs 2450 crore. After launching projects in Shillong, PM Modi will then head to Agartala, and in a public function, he will launch various key projects worth Rs 4350 crore.

While speaking at a function, PM Modi said one day, India will also organise Fifa World Cup in the country. "Today the teams playing in the Qatar final is between foreign countries. But, I can say with assurance that we will be organizing an event like the FIFA world cup in India and will cheer for the tricolor," he said.

PM Modi in Meghalaya

4G mobile towers, IIM campus

In a move that will further boost telecom connectivity, the Prime Minister dedicated to the nation 4G mobile towers, of which more than 320 have been completed and around 890 are under construction. He inaugurated the New Campus of IIM Shillong at Umsawli. He also inaugurated Shillong– Diengpasoh Road, which will provide better connectivity to the new Shillong satellite township and decongest the capital city. Besides this, PM Modi also launched four other road projects across three states - Meghalaya, Manipur, and Arunachal Pradesh.

What else PM Modi is launching in Meghalaya

PM Modi inaugurated the Spawn Laboratory at Mushroom Development Center in Meghalaya to enhance mushroom spawn production and also provide skill training for farmers and entrepreneurs. He also inaugurated the Integrated Beekeeping Development Centre to improve the livelihood of beekeeping farmers through capacity building and technology upgradation. Also, he launched 21 Hindi libraries in Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura, and Assam.

Projects in Tripura

In Tripura, Prime Minister Modi will launch the Grih Pravesh programme for beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Rural. These houses, developed at a cost of over Rs 3400 crore, will cover over 2 lakh beneficiaries. With a focus on improving road connectivity, he will inaugurate the project for widening of the Agartala bypass (Khayerpur – Amtali) NH-08, which will help ease traffic congestion in Agartala city.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stones for 32 roads of more than 230 Km in length under PMGSY III (Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana) and for the improvement of 112 roads covering a distance of over 540 Km. He will also launch the State Institute of Hotel Management at Anandnagar and Agartala Government Dental College.