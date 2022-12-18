FIFA World Cup 2022 final today: Argentina vs France - 5 key facts to know

FIFA World Cup 2022: The Lusail Stadium in Qatar will witness a grueling contest between two of the biggest teams France and Argentina at the FIFA World Cup final on December 18, Sunday.

Both Lionel Messi-led Argentina and Kylian Mbappe-led France will take a shot at winning the title for the third time in the history of the tournament. Fans will witness the star footballer Lionel Messi play one last time as the player announced earlier that it would be his last game for Argentina.

Watch | Argentina Vs France: FIFA Dream World Cup Finals

Here are five interesting facts about the two teams

1. Both Argentina and France have won the title two times so far. Argentina won the coveted trophy in 1978 and 1986 while France achieved glory in 1998 and 2018.

2. Les Bleus won just three of their previous 12 meetings with Argentina. This will be the fourth World Cup meeting between the two teams. La Albiceleste won two of the previous three.

3. If Argentina wins, it will be Messi's 17th win in FIFA World Cup tournaments. This will make him the joint winner of most World Cup matches alongside Miroslav Klose.

4. Les Bleus have reached the final for the fourth time. This includes 1998, 2006, 2018, and 2022. Moreover, they are unbeaten in their last 10 World Cup matches against South American nations.

5. Today's match will be the 11th World Cup final between a South American and European nation. Interestingly, South American sides lifted the trophy on seven of the previous 10 occasions.

