Business Today
G20 Summit: Gazette notification issued for restrictions in Delhi on Sept 7-10; check details

G20 Summit: The two-day summit will be held at Pragati Maidan's Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre from September 9-10.

The Delhi government on Tuesday issued a gazette notification on the restrictions to be imposed during the G20 Summit in the national capital. The two-day summit will be held at Pragati Maidan's Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre from September 9-10. 

According to the notification, all types of goods vehicles, commercial vehicles, interstate buses, and local city buses shall not operate on Mathura Road (beyond Ashram Chowk), Bhairon Road, Purana Quila Road, and inside Pragati Maidan Tunnel from 00:00 hours on the intervening night of September 7 and 8 to 23:59 hours on September 10.

Goods vehicles carrying essential commodities such as milk, vegetables, fruits, and medical supplies having valid 'No Entry Permissions' will be allowed to enter Delhi. The entire area of New Delhi District will be considered as "Controlled Zone-I" from 05:00 hours on September 8 to 23:59 hours on September 10.

The entire area inside Ring Road (Mahatma Gandhi Marg) will be considered a "regulated zone" from 5:00 hours of 08.09.2023 to 23:59 hours on 10.09.2023, the notification said.

Only bonafide residents, authorised vehicles, emergency vehicles, and vehicles of passengers travelling to the airport, Old Delhi, and New Delhi Railway Stations will be allowed to ply on the road network of the New Delhi District.

No taxi will be allowed to enter or ply in the New Delhi District from 5 pm on September 9 to 11:59 pm on September 10. All types of commercial vehicles including buses that are already present in Delhi shall be allowed to move on Ring Road and road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders of Delhi.

Taxis carrying bonafide residents and tourists having valid bookings in hotels located inside New Delhi districts, and intending to go to New Delhi Railway Station will be allowed to ply on the road network inside New Delhi District.

Published on: Sep 05, 2023, 11:13 PM IST
