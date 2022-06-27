Gadkari inaugurates 9 national highway projects worth Rs 1,357 cr in Rajasthan

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has inaugurated nine national highway projects of total 243 km length worth Rs 1,357 crore in Rajasthan.



Talking about the project specifically, Gadkari said widening of the Ninawa section from Sanchore on NH-168A in Rajasthan would significantly increase the business of granite industries of the Chalaur district and, therefore, make it easier for the farmers to reach Suratgarh Mandi.

The minister also added that 2-lane Sriganganagar to Raisinghnagar on NH-911 and the Sriganganagar reinforcement from Suratgarh on NH-62 would make it simpler to reach the international border.



Taking the military station on both sides of the road into consideration will significantly enhance India's strategic strength. He said the armed forces would get better connectivity across the border, and in turn, new jobs would be created.



Gadkari later added that the 4-lane flyover in Suratgarh city aims to ensure safe and congestion-free traffic. The construction of roads over bridges (or ROB) will seek to eliminate the jam of level crossing. He said at the same time that other projects will facilitate connectivity between tourist destinations of Gujarat and Rajasthan.



While the ceremony was in progress, 25 new bypasses were announced in Rajasthan with a budget of Rs 5,000 crore. It was also announced that a provision of Rs. 200 crore has been made for a ROB on state highways under the scheme Setubandhan Yojana.