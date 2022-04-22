Gadkari lays foundation for two national highway projects worth Rs 1,800 crore

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for two National highways projects worth approximately Rs 1,800 crore in Dhule, Maharashtra.

Speaking on the occasion, the union minister these projects will give "impetus to the economic development of Dhule and Nandurbar districts as well as provide new employment opportunities in the region."

Gadkari added that these road projects will be useful in streamlining the transportation of agricultural produce in Dhule district, which is famous for its pepper production.

He explained that under the Bharatmala scheme these projects will provide modern and high quality roads to Dhule-Nandurbar districts and will further strengthen the connectivity of Maharashtra with Gujarat, Karnataka and other states. Gadkari further added that this will help in reducing the traffic congestion in Dhule and Chalisgaon.

The Transport Minister also noted that these road projects will make it easier for the citizens to reach the tourist attractions like Brass Cave-Caves and Gautala Sanctuary, the world-famous Ajanta Caves and Daulatabad Fort as well as Chalisgaon Railway Station will be easily accessible.

Gadkari said that once these projects are completed it would be easier for devotees to reach religious places in Dhule as well as the Aurangabad district. He said the Shewali-Nandurbar road project will be useful for the development of tribal areas in the region.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday Gadkari issued a stern warning to electric two-wheeler manufacturing companies after several incidents of burning EVs were reported across the country, leading to injuries as well as in deaths in a few extreme cases.

"We will soon issue quality-centric guidelines for Electric Vehicles," he said on Twitter, adding, "If any company is found negligent in their processes, a heavy penalty will be imposed and a recall of all defective vehicles will also be ordered."

