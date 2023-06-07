Gitanjali Aiyar, prominent Doordarshan news anchor, passes away

Gitanjali Aiyar, who was one of the first English news presenters on Doordarshan, passed away on Wednesday. She joined Doordarshan in 1971 and was awarded the best anchor person four times during her decades-long career. She presented news on the national broadcaster for over 30 years.

Aiyar won the Indira Gandhi Priyadarshini Award for Outstanding Women in 1989 for her outstanding work, achievements, and contribution. She was the Head of Major Donors at the World Wide Fund, India.

Gitanjali Aiyar graduated from Kolkata's Loreto College after completing her undergraduate degree in English. She also held a diploma from the National School of Drama.

She left Doordarshan in August 2002 and joined corporate communications, government liaison, and marketing. She became a consultant at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and also acted in the serial "Khandaan".

Netta D'Souza, acting president of Mahila Congress, said Aiyar left an indelible mark on the news-watching experience. "We fondly remember the days when Gitanjali Aiyar ji graced our TV screens, leaving an indelible mark on our news-watching experiences. Saddened by her untimely demise, my heartfelt condolences to her loved ones. May she find eternal peace."