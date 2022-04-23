Govt issues advisory to TV channels on Ukraine war, Delhi riots coverage

The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Saturday issued an advisory to private TV channels urging them to refrain from making false claims and using scandalous headlines.

In a detailed advisory issued on Saturday, the ministry called for adherence to the provisions of Section 20 of The Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995 including the Programme Code laid down under it.

"The Ministry has found that in the recent past several Satellite TV channels have carried out coverage of events and incidents in a manner which appears to be unauthentic, misleading, sensational and using socially unacceptable language and remarks, offending good taste and decency, and obscene and defamatory and having communal overtones," noted the ministry in an official statement.

The broadcasting ministry's advisory cited the ongoing Ukraine-Russian conflict and the incidence in North-West Delhi in particular where TV news content and debates have been found in violation of the Programme Code.

In the case of the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict, the ministry found TV news channels making scandalous headlines unrelated to the news item, journalists making unsubstantiated and fabricated claims and using hyperbole in order to incite the audience.

In the case of Delhi violence, certain channels aired news items with provocative headlines and videos of violence that may incite communal hatred among the communities and disrupt peace as well as law and order, explained the ministry.

"The channels have further fabricated headlines giving communal colour to actions of authorities," it added.

The ministry also noted and cautioned private TV channels against broadcasting debates having unparliamentary, provocative and socially unacceptable language, communal remarks and derogatory references. It stated that such debates may have a negative psychological impact on viewers and may also incite communal disharmony and disturb the peace at large.

Citing such instances, the ministry in its advisory, expressed serious concern over the programmes aired and strongly advised against violation of provisions of The Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995 and the rules under it.

