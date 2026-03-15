'Guests may rebook or seek refund': Air India cancels multiple UAE flights after airport restrictions

Air India on Sunday said it had cancelled several flights to the United Arab Emirates after airport authorities imposed operational restrictions, as airlines continue to adjust schedules amid the conflict in West Asia.

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The Tata-owned carrier said the curbs forced both Air India and Air India Express to scale back their operations. "Following instructions from UAE Airport Authorities, Air India and Air India Express are compelled to further curtail their ad-hoc operations for 15 March 2026," the airline said in a statement.

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The airline confirmed that all Air India Express flights scheduled to operate to and from Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah on Sunday would remain cancelled.

#ImportantUpdate



Following instructions from UAE Airport Authorities, Air India and Air India Express are compelled to further curtail their ad‑hoc operations for 15 March 2026.



All Air India Express flights planned for the day to and from Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah… — Air India (@airindia) March 15, 2026

"All Air India Express flights planned for the day to and from Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, and Sharjah stand cancelled," the statement said. "Both airlines will now operate one round trip each on the Delhi–Dubai sector."

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The airline added that these services would depend on operational conditions. "These flights will be operated subject to slot availability and prevailing conditions at the time of operation."

Passengers affected by the cancellations have been offered flexible options. "Guests booked on cancelled or temporarily suspended services may rebook to a future date at no additional charge or opt for a full refund."

IndiGo to suspend operations to 7 Middle East destinations

Air travel across the Middle East has faced disruption since the Iran war began on February 28, affecting airspace availability and airport operations across the region.

Other Indian carriers have also scaled back services in response to the deteriorating security environment. IndiGo said on Saturday it would suspend flights to seven destinations in the region — Doha, Kuwait, Bahrain, Dammam, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah — until March 28 as part of wider network adjustments.

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"As part of these necessary network adjustments, planned operations to Doha, Kuwait, Bahrain, Dammam, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah will remain suspended till 28 March 2026," IndiGo said.

Despite the suspensions, IndiGo said it would maintain a limited network and operate about 252 weekly flights to and from the Middle East between March 16 and March 28.