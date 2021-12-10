HAL produced 80 AVROs with seating capacity of 36 passengers: Govt

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has produced 80 AVRO (HS 748) with seating capacity of 36 passengers for commuter operations, according to the aviation ministry.



A question was raised in context to the “Manufacturing of Aircraft” which was answered by Minister of Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia in the Lok Sabha on December 9, 2021.



Manufacturing of 19-seater Hindustan 228-201 aircraft for regional air connectivity has been undertaken recently. The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has developed an experimental version of SARAS, a 14-seater civilian aircraft, Scindia stated.



On being asked about the Working Group, he stated, “the government had set up a Working Group and the report was submitted in January 2019.”



For the formation of a Special Purpose Vehicle for the Regional Transport Aircraft, he replied that the government has not yet formed the Special Purpose Vehicle for the Regional Transport Aircraft.



Other measures undertaken by the government as mentioned by Scindia :



The International Financial Services Centre's Authority (IFSCA) was established on April 27, 2020 under the IFSCA Act, 2019 at GIFT City, Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

Aircraft and engine financing and leasing notified by the government as a financial product.

Gujarat government exempted the Stamp Duty on transactions related to aircraft financing and leasing carried out from IFSC at GIFT City Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

Introduction of new tax regime on April 1, 2020 making Minimum Alternate Tax (MAT) inapplicable for domestic companies. MAT provisions would not be applicable on units in the IFSC.

Exemption provided from corporate tax for a block period of 10 years within the first 15 years for leasing units.

