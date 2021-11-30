No case of Omicron variant in India yet; govt taking all measures: Union Health Minister

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya during the Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha said that no case up till now has been detected of the new covid-19 variant in India.



Last week, the World Health Organisation classified the new variant (B.1.1.529) as a 'variant of concern'. On Monday, the WHO said the variant poses "very high" global risk.



To a question about the Omicron variant raised in the Upper House, Mandaviya said, "This new variant has been found in 14 countries. There is no case of Omicron in India yet. We are taking all possible precautions and doing genome sequencing as well."



On India’s overview situation, Mansukh Mandaviya said, 'It is under control but Covid-19 has not gone away. 124 crore vaccine doses have been administered across the country so far."



The Omicron variant was first detected in South Africa and Botswana. It has now reached many other countries. Due to fear of severity, many countries have imposed travel restrictions.



On Monday, the WHO said the mutated coronavirus could lead to surges with “severe consequences.” However, the health agency added that "considerable uncertainties” remain about the variant.



Different rules and restrictions are being put in different Indian states. The Centre has instructed to fasten testing and genome sequencing.



Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday said that the situation is being monitored closely in terms of the resumption of commercial international flights. The Union health ministry also released a set of guidelines, making it mandatory for passengers travelling from or transiting through 'at-risk' countries to undergo RT-PCR test on arrival in India.

Also Read: New COVID-19 variant: Countries that have banned travel to South Africa

Also Read: Race against Omicron, is a new vaccine needed?