Haryana violence: Rioters will be made to pay for compensation, says CM ML Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said that rioters involved in violent incidents in Nuh and Gurugram will be identified and made liable to pay for the compensation. "We have passed an Act wherein it provides that for any loss government issues compensation for the loss to Public property but as far as private property is concerned, those who caused the loss are liable to compensate for it. So, we will provide for loss to public property, and for the private property we will say that compensation be collected from those who are liable for it," he said during a press conference.

Speaking on the security situation in Nuh, Khattar said 20 paramilitary forces have been deployed so that no unlawful activity takes place in the state. He said six people's death has been reported out of which two are police personnel and four civillians.

The Chief Minister also said that 116 people have been arrested in connection with violence in Nuh. "They will be taken on remand and questioned," he said, adding that the rest of the culprits will also be nabbed soon and no one will be spared.

In a tweet, the Khattar on Tuesday said that in Nuh, the attack was carried out in a well-planned and conspiratorial manner to disrupt the religious yatra, and the police were also targeted, "which points to a larger conspiracy". He said the security forces sent by the central and state governments were currently stationed there and the situation had been brought under control.

On Monday, violence broke out after stones were pelted at a religious procession carried by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). During the clashes, vehicles were set on fire and properties were vandalised. By evening, tensions reached neighbouring Gurugram, where shops and restaurants were set on fire. Mobile internet was suspended and schools were shut in Nuh and Gurugram on Tuesday.

Today, Nuh Deputy Commissioner Prashant Panwar said the district administration will review the situation and then will decide on the reopening of schools and colleges. "Internet facility will be also started again after reviewing the situation in the area. 14 forces of paramilitary and almost 20 companies of Haryana Police are deployed here. Today we will give relaxation between 3-5 pm in all the areas where curfew is imposed. We will review this relaxation time."

Nuh SP Varun Singla said that a total of 41 FIRs have been lodged till now and 116 people have been arrested on the basis of the investigation. "We will apply for the police remand of the accused and the process is underway for the proper investigation of the matter."