Hijab row: Section of Muslim traders observe bandh in Karnataka against HC verdict

A section of Muslim traders in the city and parts of Karnataka downed their shutters on Thursday in support of the day-long bandh to express disappointment over the High Court upholding the hijab ban in educational institutions which have a prescribed uniform.

Rejecting the petitions filed by some Muslim students of a pre-university college in Udupi, who sought permission to wear the head scarf inside classrooms, the full bench of the High Court said hijab was not an essential religious practice of Islam and the uniform norm has to be followed.

The impact of the bandh called by Ameer-E-Shariat Maulana Sagir Ahmad Khan Rashadi, was visible in areas with predominantly Muslim population in cities across the state, where shops, eateries and restaurants were shut till evening. However, business establishments owned by members of the Hindu community remained open in these areas.

In the state capital, areas such as Shivaji Nagar, KG Halli, DJ Halli, Sultanpalya, Ilyas Nagar, and Yarab Nagar wore a deserted look. As a preventive measure, the police took out a flag march in DJ Halli locality, where riots broke out in 2020 over an alleged social media post. In Mangaluru, vegetable vendors and fishermen, mostly Muslims shut businesses to protest against the court verdict.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court had agreed to list for hearing after Holi vacation the pleas challenging the Karnataka High Court ruling which dismissed the petitions seeking permission to wear hijab inside educational institutions.