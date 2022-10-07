How a Ubisoft game designer working on Assassin's Creed became a real-life soldier

The Russia-Ukraine war is yet to reach a peaceful resolution. While the war is far from over, a soldier from the Armed Forces of Ukraine took to LinkedIn to highlight the plight of the crisis where it is not soldiers who are deployed in the army but actually “regular dudes.”





Russia’s full scale invasion brought the Ukrainian economy to its knees and also took away the lives of several people.



One such example is Serhiy Todosan, game designer turned sergeant in the Ukraine army.



Todosan was previously a game designer at the France-headquartered video gaming company, Ubisoft. He was working on a project for developing the new version of Assassin's Creed, a popular game among millennials, just two days before the Russian army invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022.



He was living his best life according to him but little did he know that it was about to change forever.



Todosan shared two pictures. One wearing regular clothes when he was a game designer and the other, taken a few months later, dressed as a sergeant in his current role.



He highlighted that the unfortunate part of the whole situation is that people who got deployed in the army are not regular soldiers but ordinary people like dentists, managers, engineers, and more. These people have had to leave their dreams and lives behind to fight the war.



“We had to switch our professions immediately and learn as far as we can,” he wrote in the LinkedIn post.

According to the latest reports, thousands of Russian troops have retreated from the frontlines since the beginning of this week as Ukraine continues to carry out rescue operations.

