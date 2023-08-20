'I am very fortunate': Rajinikanth offers prayers at Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya

A day after meeting UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Sunday offered prayers at Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya. "I am very fortunate. I always wanted to visit here," he said while speaking to reporters.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Actor Rajinikanth offers prayers at Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/OXoLM8bNA7 August 20, 2023

His visit to Ayodhya comes just a day after a special screening of his blockbuster movie 'Jailer' was held in Lucknow, which was attended by Adityanath's deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya. Maurya said he enjoyed Rajnikanth's exceptional performance.

Ahead of the screening, Rajinikanth said he planned to view 'Jailer' alongside the chief minister. "I will watch the film with the CM. The movie's success feels like a blessing from above," he had said while speaking to the news agency ANI.

Earlier today, Rajinikanth met Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav at the latter's residence in Lucknow. The actor, who is basking in the success of his latest film Jailer, said he was happy to reconnect with Yadav after almost a decade.

"Nine years ago, I had met Akhilesh at a function in Mumbai. Since then, our friendship has continued, and we talk over the phone. I had come here five years ago for a shooting, (but) Akhilesh was not there, and (I) could not meet him. He is here now and I met him," the superstar told reporters in Lucknow.

The actor also said that his meeting with the Uttar Pradesh CM on August 19 was "very good". Yadav also shared a series of photos from the meeting with Rajinikanth via his account on X, formerly called Twitter.

जब दिल मिलते हैं तो लोग गले मिलते हैं।



मैसूर में इंजीनियरिंग की पढ़ाई के दौरान पर्दे पर रजनीकांत जी को देखकर जितनी ख़ुशी होती थी वो आज भी बरकरार है। हम 9 साल पहले व्यक्तिगत रूप से मिले और तब से दोस्ती है… pic.twitter.com/e9KZrc5mNH — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) August 20, 2023

"When hearts meet, people embrace. During my engineering studies in Mysore, the happiness I used to feel seeing Rajinikanth Ji on the screen is still intact. We met in person 9 years back and have been friends ever since," the SP chief captioned his post.

Rajinikanth's Jailer is on course to collect Rs 300 crore at the India box office.

(With inputs from PTI)