ICSI CS June admit card 2022: Here's how to download

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is expected to release the ICSI CS June admit card 2022 soon. Once the admit cards are released, candidates can download the admit card from ICSI official website, icsi.edu.

According to past records, ICSI will conduct the examination for the CS Executive and Professional Programme from June 1 to June 10, 2022 at various exam centres pan India. Further, the Foundation exam will be held on June 15 and June 16, 2022.

As the CS Executive and Professional Programme will begin from June 1, 2022, the admit cards are most likely to release this week.

Steps to download Admit card:



1. Go to the official website of ICSI, i.e., icsi.edu.

2. Click on the 'Latest Updates' tab once homepage opens.

3. A new page will appear.

4. Click on the ICSI CS June admit cards link.

5. Enter your required credentials and click on the submit option.

6. The admit card will appear on the screen.



The candidates are requested to keep a regular check on the official website of ICSI, i.e., icsi.edu for any updates regarding the ICSI CS June admit cards.



