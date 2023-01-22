IIM Bangalore records 100% placement for one-year Executive PGP programme 2022-23

IIM Bangalore Placements 2022-23: IIM Bangalore, India's premier business school, has recorded 100 per cent placement for the 2022-23 batch of the one-year Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP).

The institution informed that over 90 per cent of the batch was placed within three days of placement week in November 2022 and the rest of the students got offers in a rolling recruitment process, which concluded on January 20.

Of the 75 students in the batch, 70 students opted for placements. Two were on a sabbatical, one opted out of placements and two started their own ventures, the institute said. One student from last year's batch, who had taken a placement holiday, was also placed along with the current batch, the statement said.

Among the top recruiters were Accenture, Bain, EY, Genpact, Merilytics, Manyavar, McKinsey, Samsung, Aegon Life, Amadeus, TVS Motors, Nucleus Software, Persistent Systems, and Quantiphi.

IIM Bangalore's Executive Programme in Management is a one-year full-time residential programme for experienced professionals who come from diverse sectors.

This is an intensive one-year residential programme created specifically for professionals with remarkable track records and more than 5 years of work experience in a wide range of industries.

Last year, 72 of 75 candidates got offers. While one candidate rejected the campus offer, two were on sabbatical. The median annual salary was Rs 30 lakh.

In 2022, there were 30 recruiters who made 82 offers to the EPGP class of 2021-22. This included recruiters such as Accenture, Bain, BCG, Flipkart, EY, KPMG, Microsoft, McKinsey, PWC, Quantiphi, and Samsung.