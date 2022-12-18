IMD predicts cold wave, dense fog over these four states

Cold wave conditions are likely to continue over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, west Haryana, and north Rajasthan during the next four days, the central weather forecasting agency said on Saturday.

Gradual fall by 2-4 degree Celsius in minimum temperatures is likely over many parts of interior Maharashtra, the south Gujarat region, and south Madhya Pradesh during the next three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest bulletin issued on Saturday afternoon.

No significant change in minimum temperatures is likely over the remaining parts of the country during the next 4-5 days, it added.

The weather department has also predicted cold wave conditions and dense fog over some states. Cold wave conditions are expected in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, western parts of Haryana, and north Rajasthan during the next four days.

Also, dense fog is likely in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Tripura during the next two days.

Besides this, the IMD has predicted a low-pressure area over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining East Equatorial Indian Ocean.

The agency said the low-pressure area over the Southeast Bay of Bengal persisted over the same region and it was likely to move westwards over the South Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours.

Due to this pattern, the department has issued a wind warning for the South Andaman Sea, Southeast Bay of Bengal, and central parts of South Bay of Bengal till 20 December.

The IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over south Tamil Nadu on 20 and 21 December.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into South Andaman Sea and adjoining the North Andaman Sea till 19 December, the Southeast Bay of Bengal and Southwest Bay of Bengal, and along and off the Sri-Lanka coast and Gulf of Mannar till 18 December.