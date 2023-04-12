IMD warns of heatwave conditions in these states till April 15   

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), the country's central weather forecasting agency, on Wednesday predicted a rise in maximum temperatures by 2-4 degrees Celsius over many parts of the country during the next five days. It also said that some states are likely to witness heatwaves from Thursday. "Heatwave conditions (are) likely over Gangetic West Bengal from today and over Odisha from tomorrow," the department said in its daily weather bulletin.

Currently, maximum temperatures are in the range of 40-42 degree Celsius over some parts of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, interior Maharashtra, Odisha, and Telangana, and less than 40 degree Celsius over the rest parts of the country. They are above normal by 2-3 degree Celsius over some parts of Jammu & Kashmir, northeast and adjoining East India.

The IMD said the temperatures are very likely to rise by 2-4 degrees during the next three days in most parts of the country. It also said that heatwave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over Gangetic West Bengal from 12 to 16 and over Odisha from 13 to 15 April.

Speaking on weather changes in Odisha, IMD-Bhubaneswar's Director HR Biswas said temperature rose in the last 24 hours, with the mercury touching 40 and above degrees at a few stations in the state. In the next two days, the temperature may further rise by 2-3 degrees at many places, he said. "So, there are chances of heatwave conditions. Heatwave warning for tomorrow (Thursday) in Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, and Balasore," Biswas said while speaking to the news agency ANI.

A Heatwave warning has been issued for several districts of Odisha till Saturday. The alert has been for Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Jharsuguda, and Sambalpur on Friday. And for Saturday, a heatwave warning has been issued for Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, and Angul.

"Hot weather conditions will prevail in other districts too," Biswas said, adding that there are chances of a slight reduction in temperature in coastal districts and adjoining interiors on Sunday. "There are chances of thunderstorm activity too," he said.

In its update, the weather department also predicted rainfall in some states till Sunday. It said light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is likely over Goa, central Maharashtra, and Marathwada during the next five days. An isolated hailstorm is very likely over central Maharashtra till Friday, over Konkan on Thursday, and over Marathawada on Friday.

Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are expected to receive moderate rainfall on Saturday and Sunday, and isolated light rainfall is likely over Punjab, north Haryana, and West Rajasthan on Sunday.