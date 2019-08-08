IMTMA hosts third edition of Delhi Machine Tool Expo, prime focus on regional manufacturing

The Indian Machine Tool Manufacturer's Association (IMTMA) is organising Delhi Machine Tool Expo 2019 from August 8-11, 2019, which will serve as a platform to demonstrate the latest manufacturing technologies. With around 150 exhibitors, the prime focus of the Expo is manufacturing solutions of the regional industries.

The Expo will cover the entire gamut of metalworking machine tools for both metal cutting and metal forming including automation and robotics, tooling systems, CAD/CAM and other technologies which are essential for today's manufacturing.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Arvind Ganpat Sawant, Minister for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, Government of India.

Speaking at the inauguration, Arvind Ganpat Sawant said, "I feel every manufacturing company should not only strengthen themselves but also they should make sufficient profit to generate employment. Further, their products should be globally competitive. Our government is significantly concerned about this. Toward this, income tax has been reduced to 25 percent for companies with turnover below 400 crores."

"Price of electric vehicles is high due to the cost of batteries; we need to be free from dependence on other countries for batteries. The central government has created 10 common machine tool development centres in the country. Why not take their help for designing and developing new machines?" he said.

"To be globally competitive, we need to make a joint venture. In our over-populated country, technology should be used to generate more employment," he added.

P Ramadas, President, IMTMA said, "Although at present, we are witnessing some headwinds in manufacturing, I optimistically believe that markets would open up in the coming quarters and the industry would bounce back as the economy improves." He also urged the government to take suitable measures to extend credit to SMEs and connected financial reforms.

Welcoming the delegates, V. Anbu, Director General and CEO of IMTMA said, "Shows such as the Delhi Machine Tool Expo are enablers to take technologies closer to the SMEs and pave way for their continual growth. At this Delhi Machine Tool Expo 2019, we have over 150 exhibitors displaying state-of-the-art technology solutions and innovations for both metal-cutting and metal-forming machine tools. Apart from India, four countries: China, Germany, Japan, and Taiwan are participating. We also have Group Participation from China and Taiwan."

