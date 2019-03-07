Income tax exemption limit on gratuity doubled to Rs 20 lakh, says labour ministry

The labour ministry said Thursday that the income tax exemption limit on gratuity has been doubled to Rs 20 lakh from the existing Rs 10 lakh, a move that will benefit employees who are not covered by the Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972.

"Ministry of Finance has enhanced the income tax exemption for gratuity under Section 10 (10) (iii) of the Income Tax Act, 1961 to Rs 20 lakhs," a labour ministry statement said.

Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar has said in the statement that this would benefit those employees of public sector undertakings (PSUs) and other employees not covered by the Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972, and has thanked Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for enhancing the exemption limit.

The ceiling of gratuity amount under the Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972, has been raised from time to time keeping in view overall economic condition and employers' capacity to pay and the salary of employees, which have been increased in private sector and in PSUs.

The latest enhancement of tax exemption limit on gratuity follows a government notification issued on March 29, 2018, under which the ceiling was increased from Rs 10 lakh to 20 lakh effective March 29, 2018.

Story Page