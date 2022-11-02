Ind vs Ban: Bangladesh crumbles after KL Rahul runs out Litton Das, India set to enter semis

India vs Bangladesh: India defeated Bangladesh by 5 runs in a nail-biter match at Adeliade stadium, Australia. With this massive win, the Men in Blue are almost certain to enter the semifinals. India now tops the table with six points in four matches followed by South Africa which has 5 points in three clashes.

India got their first big breakthrough in the eighth over when KL Rahul's direct throw sent Bangladesh's top batsman Litton Das back to the pavilion. But before departing, Das took the Tigers in a position where it scared Team India. Das pulled off 60 in just 27 deliveries with 7 boundaries and 3 sixes.

Team India posted 184 runs against Bangladesh in 20 overs. The Tigers needed 185 to win. However, rain interrupted the match and the target was revised to 151 in 16 overs. The Men in Blue succeeded in sending back both the openers - Najmul H Shanto and Litton Das. Mohammed Shami got Shanto out in the tenth over.

After the duo departed in the tenth over, Bangladesh crumbled and lost four more wickets in quick succession. The Tigers, who initially looked in dominating position with Das' quick fifty, lost four wickets in the next four overs.

For Bangladesh, Das was the highest scorer followed by Shanto (21) and Nurul Hasan (25). Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya took two wickets each, while Shami got one and one was run out.

For India, Virat Kohli was the highest scorer with 64 runs followed by KL Rahul who announced his return with his quick 50 in just 32 deliveries. Suryakumar Yadav scored 30 off 16 balls.

India's next clash will be against Zimbabwe on November 6 at Melbourne Cricket Ground, where the Men in Blue clinched a historic win against Pakistan in their first clash on October 23.