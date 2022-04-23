India Post warns citizens against fake websites claiming to provide govt subsidies

India Post stated on Saturday that over the past few days it has been observing various URLs and websites getting circulated on social media such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram and through emails and SMS containing tiny URLs or short URLs, claiming to be providing government subsidies through certain surveys, quizzes.

India Post, in a statement, has advised citizens not to get involved in any such activities like announcing subsidies, bonus or prizes based on surveys etc.

"Public receiving such notifications/messages /emails are requested not to believe or respond to such fake and spurious messages or share any personal details. It is also requested not share any personally identifiable information such as date of birth, Account numbers, mobile numbers, place of Birth & OTP etc.," noted the Ministry of Communications in the statement.

"India Post though is taking necessary action to prevent these URLs, links, websites to be taken down through various prevention mechanisms," it noted. "Public at large is once again requested not to believe or respond to any fake / spurious messages / communications / links," it added.

The ministry also shared a few examples of such scams:

A #FAKE lucky draw in the name of @IndiaPostOffice is viral on social media and is offering a chance to win ₹6,000 after seeking one's personal details



▶️It's a scam & is not related with India Post





.@IndiaPostOffice warns public against fraudulent URLs/Websites claiming to provide subsidies/prizes through certain surveys, quizzes





India Post and Fact Check Unit of Press Information Bureau (PIB) had declared these URLs and websites as fake through social media.

