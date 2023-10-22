India sends nearly 40 tonnes of humanitarian aid to war-torn Gaza 

India has dispatched nearly 40 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the people of Palestine, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Sunday. In a tweet, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that an IAF C-17 flight carrying nearly 6.5 tonnes of medical aid and 32 tonnes of disaster relief material for the people of Palestine departed for El-Arish airport in Egypt. "The material includes essential life-saving medicines, surgical items, tents, sleeping bags, tarpaulins, sanitary utilities, and water purification tablets among other necessary items."

🇮🇳 sends Humanitarian aid to the people of 🇵🇸!



An IAF C-17 flight carrying nearly 6.5 tonnes of medical aid and 32 tonnes of disaster relief material for the people of Palestine departs for El-Arish airport in Egypt.



The material includes essential life-saving medicines,… pic.twitter.com/28XI6992Ph — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) October 22, 2023

This comes just days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with the President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas and said that India will continue to send humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people.

He conveyed deep condolences over the loss of civilian lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza, which was reportedly hit by a rocket. While Hamas blamed Israel, Tel Aviv claimed that the hospital was damaged by a malfunctioned rocket fired by Islamic Jihad, another militant organisation in Gaza.

Highlighting traditionally close and historic ties between India and this region, the Prime Minister expressed deep concern at terrorism, violence, and the deteriorating security situation in the region. "He reiterated India’s long-standing and principled position on the Israel-Palestine issue," the Prime Minister's Office said.

President Mahmoud Abbas shared his assessment of the situation. He thanked Prime Minister Modi for India’s support and appreciated New Delhi’s position.

The people of Palestine have been caught in the crossfire of the war between Hamas and Israel. Tel Avia has vowed to eliminate Hamas terrorists, who attacked Israel in the deadliest assault in years on October 7.