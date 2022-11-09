India vs England T20 World Cup: We've got to be at our best, says Rohit Sharma ahead of semifinal

Ind vs Eng semi-final, T20 World Cup: With the first semi-final over, all eyes are on the second crucial clash between India and England on Thursday at Adelaide Oval, Australia. Emotions are running high in both countries as cricket fans across the world are gearing up for yet another super clash ahead of the final, which will be played on Sunday.

In the second semifinal, the Men in Blue will take on England, which tops ICC's ODI ranking but falls behind India in the T20 ranking. With 269 ratings, Team India is ahead of England in the Men's T20I Team rankings.

Also Read | T20 World Cup: India vs England - 2nd semi-final on Thursday

Ahead of the high-octane game, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said that his team understands the dynamics of T20 Cricket. He said the team has to be good on that particular day, otherwise, it is not good enough.

"You just have to be good on that particular day, otherwise, it's not good enough. Certainly, we will have some confidence going into tomorrow's game, but we just need to be better than them (England) to come out on top. We have got to be at our best to win the game," the captain said.

Pakistan has already entered the final after defeating New Zealand by 7 wickets in the first semi-final.

Cricket fans in India are already anticipating the final between India and Pakistan. For that to happen, the Men in Blue will have to win the match against England on Thursday.

India have already defeated Pakistan once in this tournament and that was quite a thriller. It was the first game and the Men in Blue were in a very difficult position but India's ace batsman Virat Kohli rescued the team with his stunning knock of 83.

India topped Group B by winning 4 of 5 matches while England came second in Group A by clinching 3 of 5. India defeated Pakistan, Bangladesh, the Netherlands, and Zimbabwe. They lost only one match they had with South Africa.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul, Virat Kohli, Axar Patel, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk),

Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami

England: Harry Brook, Alex Hales, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Sam Curran, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Tymal Mills

