India vs New Zealand: Anushka Sharma breathes sigh of relief after Virat Kohli's close LBW encounter

Virat Kohli closely survived a major LBW (leg before wicket) appeal soon after he hit the ground in the epic knockout clash against New Zealand in the first semi-final of World Cup 2023. His wife and actor Anushka Sharma's reaction at the moment has gone viral.

In the ninth over, Virat Kohli came down to bat after the departure of skipper Rohit Sharma, who played a fiery knock of 47 runs off 29 deliveries. The skipper got out to Tim Southee after he went for a big hit, but got deceived by a slower delivery.

Southee, who had just delivered the first breakthrough for the Kiwis, bowled a full delivery in the middle to Kohli, who blocked that down the pitch.

Then came the scariest moment for the Indian fans after Southee bowled a good length to Kohli and went for a huge LBW appeal.

While the on-field umpire turned the appeal down, Kane Williamson after a lot of deliberations went for the review. Mumbai's iconic stadium, full of roaring Indian fans, fell silent for a moment.

Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma, who was also watching the match from the stand, was seen anxiously sitting and waiting for the result. The third umpire went for the UltraEdge, which showed there was a bit of an inside edge from Kohli. As 'Not Out' came up on the giant screen, Sharma breathed a sigh of relief.

Kohli is the leading run-scorer for team India in this World Cup, with 594 runs in nine matches (excluding the semi-final). The Indian skipper is in fourth position with 503 runs in equal matches. Even with today's runs, the skipper's position will remain the same.

India today won the toss and opted to bat first. They were off to a flying start, with the skipper playing his natural game and dominating New Zealand bowlers from the start. India added the first 100 runs in just 12.2 overs, and 150 runs in just 20 overs.

