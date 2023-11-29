Indian woman Anju, who went to Pakistan to marry her Facebook friend, returns home

Indian woman Anju, who had gone to Pakistan in July to marry her Facebook friend Nasrullah, has returned to the country via the Wagah Border, India Today reported on Wednesday. The 34-year-old woman had travelled to Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in July to meet her Facebook friend Nasrullah. Later, Pakistani media reported that Anju had married Nasrullah after converting to Islam. She was also given a new name, Fatima.

Initially, Nasrullah said that Anju would return to India on August 20 when her visa expires. However, reports of them getting married surfaced just a day after. In August, Pakistan extended Anju's visa by one year.

In September, Anju's husband Nasrullah said his wife was "mentally disturbed and badly missing" her children. He said Anju would return to India next month. "Fatima (Anju) is returning to India next month," Nasrullah told PTI. "She is mentally disturbed and badly missing her children and she had no other option except to go back."

Speaking to news agency PTI over the phone, Nasrullah said he did not want Anju's mental health to deteriorate. "It is better for her to proceed to her country to meet her children," he said, adding that after the completion of the documentation process in Pakistan, she would go back.

Anju and Nasrullah were in Peshawar on a day-long visit for the first time since their marriage in August. According to PTI, she had expressed a keen desire to see the ancestral homes of legendary Indian film actors like the late Dilip Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan in Peshawar. "I have learnt some Pashto words. I had no idea before coming to Pakistan that I would be so famous here," Anju had said.

Anju was married to Arvind, who is in Rajasthan. They have a 15-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son. She had told her husband Arvind that she was going to Jaipur for a few days. However, her husband later got to know that she had gone to Pakistan.

(With inputs from PTI)