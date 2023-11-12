Israeli series 'Fauda' crew member Matan Meir 'killed in action' in Gaza

A production crew member of a popular Israeli television series, Fauda, was killed in the ongoing war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the show's cast announced on Saturday. Matan Meir, 38, was a Sergeant Major General (Reservist) in the Israel Defence Forces (IDF). His name appeared in the list of those soldiers who died in the line of duty in Gaza, according to The Jerusalem Post.

"We are devastated to share that one of our Fauda family members, Matan Meir, was killed in action in Gaza," the cast said in a statement on social media. "Matan was an integral crew member. The cast and crew are heartbroken by this tragic loss. We extend our condolences to Matan's family and friends. May his soul rest in peace."

Meir hailed from Odem in the northern part of the Golan Heights. He fought in the 697th Battalion of the IDF's 551st Brigade, The Jerusalem Post reported. Apart from Fauda, Meir was also involved in the production of other shows, including the series, The Cops.

הערב משפחת פאודה התבשרה, שחבר צוות ההפקה של הסדרה, רס״ר (מיל׳) מתן מאיר בן 38, מאודם, לוחם בגדוד 697, חטיבה 551 (עוצבת חצי האש), נפל בקרב בצפון רצועת עזה. יהי זכרו ברוך. pic.twitter.com/kjkKps9Aoq — avi issacharoff (@issacharoff) November 11, 2023

Israel has been conducting ground operations deep inside Gaza to eliminate Hamas terrorists and their infrastructures. In an update, the IDF said that their troops found weapons, ammunition, and explosive devices inside a Gazan kindergarten while operating in northern Gaza.

"Explosives. Inside a kindergarten. The 551st Brigade exposed and destroyed weaponry found in civilian areas over the past two weeks, as well as dozens of tunnel openings," the forces said.

The IDF said the 551st Brigade exposed and destroyed weaponry found in civilian areas over the past two weeks, as well as dozens of tunnel openings.

Israel began military operations against Hamas last month after the Palestinian militant organisation carried out the deadliest attack in years, killing 1400-plus people including soldiers, women, and children.



