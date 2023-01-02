'It's rarest of rare': Arvind Kejriwal demands death penalty for accused in Khanjawala hit-and-run case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday demanded the death penalty for those responsible for the death of a woman in Delhi's Khanjawala. He said it was an unfortunate incident that a group of men dragged a woman under their car and she died. "I appeal that all the accused should be given stringent punishment and be hanged. It is rarest of rare crimes," Kejriwal said.

The Delhi Police on Sunday informed that a woman's body was dragged for a few kms by a car that hit her in Delhi's Sultanpuri area in the early morning hours. After being hit by the car, the police said the body got entangled in the wheel of the car and was dragged alongside.

Today, the CM said he spoke to Delhi LG Vinay Saxena and requested him to take exemplary action against the culprits. "...strictest sections of IPC should be slapped against them. No leniency should be shown even if they have high political connections," he said.

Spoke to Hon’ble LG on Kanjhawala incident. Requested him to take exemplary action against culprits, strictest sections of IPC shud be slapped against them. No leniency shud be showed even if they have high political connections.



He assured that he will take strong action January 2, 2023

Meanwhile, the AAP workers gathered outside the residence of the Delhi LG, protesting against the death of the woman.

Harendra K Singh, DCP Outer District, said that as per investigation, it was a fatal accident, and all 5 persons - Manoj Mittal, Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, and Mithun - who were present in the car were arrested.

The accused were produced before Delhi's Rohini court, which sent them to three days of police remand.

The Delhi Police also clarified that 302/376 IPC has not been invoked in the case as yet as the autopsy is yet to be conducted and further action will be taken after the post-mortem is done.

The DCP said the postmortem of the deceased girl will be conducted through a board of doctors.

On Sunday, the Delhi LG said he was shocked at the monstrous insensitivity of the perpetrators. "Have been monitoring with @CPDelhi and the accused have been apprehended. All aspects are being thoroughly looked into," he said.