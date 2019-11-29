Jharkhand Election 2019 Phase 1: How to watch live streaming on Aajtak, India Today for polling day updates

Voting for the Jharkhand assembly election 2019's first phase will begin from 7 AM to 3 PM, today. Voters from the 13 constituencies of the state will exercise their voting rights and elect their representatives from 189 candidates in phase 1 of the assembly election, said the Election Commission of India.

Assembly elections for Jharkhand will be held in five phases from 30 November to 20 December 2019. Voting will be done to choose 81 members of the Jharkhand legislative assembly.

The polling dates for the Jharkhand assembly election 2019 are 30 November, 7 December, 12 December, 16 December and 20 December 2019. Results for the same will be announced on 23 December 2019.

A total of around 37,83,055 voters, which includes 1,981,699 male, 18,01,356 female and five third gender, will decide the fate of 189 candidates in phase 1 of Jharkhand assembly elections.

Voting will be held in -- Chatra, Gumla, Bishunpur, Lohardaga, Manika, Latehar, Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur, Hussainabad, Garhwa and Bhawanathpur constituencies of the state.

