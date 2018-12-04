JioSaavn offers 90 days free premium service to Reliance Jio users

Reliance Jio and Saavn have released a new integrated platform offering Jio users a 90-day free premium services of JioSaavn Pro, the streaming service's premium product.

The new integrated JioSaavn app will be available across all app stores including the Jio app store.

Existing JioMusic and Saavn users would be migrated to the new jioSaavn platform. As per the official statement "the implied valuation of the combined entity is over US$1 billion making it the most valuable music streaming platform in South Asia, and among the most popular in the world".

Speaking on the launch of JioSaavn, Akash Ambani, Director, Reliance Jio, said, "JioSaavn represents a turning point for the music streaming industry in India, as the country continues to experience accelerated tech innovation, rapid adoption of digital services, and a digital music industry at par with global leaders. Powered by Jio's advanced digital services infrastructure and complemented by its widespread user base, JioSaavn will be the largest streaming platform in India."

With the integrated JioSaavn app, users can expect a suite of new in-app products and music experiences, including an interactive lyrics feature, localised vernacular display, custom integrations with concerts and live events, as well as exclusive video content to roll out over the next few months.

The service will be offered on a 'freemium' model in India with all users having access to the ad-supported product.

The Saavn co-founders - Rishi Malhotra, Paramdeep Singh and Vinodh Bhat - continue in their leadership roles to drive the growth of the company.