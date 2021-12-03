JioSaavn's Replay 2021: Here are the most streamed artists

Audio-streaming service JioSaavn has mapped the latest trends across the country to find the most favourite playlists, artists and podcasts by analyzing its platform data between January and November.



As the economy opened up, users returned to pre-Covid listening behaviour with 10 am - 4 pm contributing to most consumptions on the platform, JioSaavan stated.



The gathered data indicated Justin Bieber and Jubin Nautiyal being the #1 most streamed artist on JioSaavn. While international artists like Alan Walker and DJ Snake and Indian artists, Arijit Singh and Alka Yagnik maintained their ranks as most popular artists in the English & Hindi languages respectively; BTS was the most streamed K-pop band in 2021.



According to the trends report, songs created by independent artists across genres were also extremely well received, thanks to the diverse community of fans who engage with and follow new music created by indie artists. Independent Indian artists like B Praak, Payal Dev and Stebin Ben have emerged as top artists on the platform this year.



Amongst songs, ‘Peaches', 'STAY’ and ‘At My Worst’ were the most streamed in English language and Pop remained a favoured genre for international music.



‘Jalebi Baby’ by Tesher and ‘Sugar & Brownies’ by Dharia were also amongst the top streamed songs in 2021. 'Lut Gaye' was the most streamed Hindi song followed by ‘Thoda Thoda Pyaar’ and 'Baarish Ban Jaana’. As a result of the pause in new releases during the pandemic.



In early 2021, old catalogue songs which were older than 12 months, gained more popularity. Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik’s ‘Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai’ pops up in the Top 20 tracks of this year on the app.



Hindi podcasts saw an upward surge throughout the year and Bengali podcasts witnessed a spike particularly in the months of April and August ‘21, the company noted.

