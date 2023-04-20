scorecardresearch
J&K: 5 Army jawans killed in terror attack in Poonch

Feedback

Five Army soldiers killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch Five Army soldiers killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

Five Army soldiers were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday. They were travelling in a vehicle that was fired upon by terrorists between Bhimber Gali and Poonch. 

"Today, at approximately 1500 hours, one Army vehicle, moving between Bhimber Gali and Poonch in the Rajauri sector, was fired on by unidentified terrorists, taking advantage of heavy rains and low visibility in the area. The vehicle caught fire, due to likely use of grenades by terrorists," the army said in a statement.

Five personnel of the Rashtriya Rifles Unit deployed for the counter-terrorist operations, in this area, lost their lives in the incident. "Another seriously injured soldier was evacuated immediately to the Army Hospital at Rajauri and is under treatment. Operations are in progress to locate the perpetrators," the statement said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he was anguished by the tragedy. "Anguished by the tragedy in Poonch District (J&K), where the Indian Army has lost its brave soldiers after a truck caught fire. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families," he wrote on Twitter.

Published on: Apr 20, 2023, 8:20 PM IST
