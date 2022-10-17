Justice DY Chandrachud appointed as next Chief Justice of India

Justice DY Chandrachud has been appointed as the next Chief Justice of India (CJI). He will take over as CJI on November 9, 2022.



Earlier this month, Chief Justice of India UU Lalit recommended the name of Justice Chandrachud, the senior-most judge after him, as his successor.



"In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) of Article 124 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Dr. Justice Dhananjaya Yashwant Chandrachud, Judge of the Supreme Court, to be the Chief Justice of India with effect from 09th November 2022," said a notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice.



Chandrachud will succeed Chief Justice Lalit, who took charge as CJI on August 27 and will retire on November 8 this year. He has also served as chief justice of Allahabad High Court. Chandrachud was elevated to the apex court in May 2016.

