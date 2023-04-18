Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar's wealth up 68% in 5 yrs, holds assets worth Rs 1,414 crore

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar's wealth has increased 68 per cent in the last five years, the news agency ANI reported on Tuesday citing his election affidavit. Shivakumar pegged his total assets and those of his family members at a combined value of Rs 1,414 crore. In 2013, the Congress leader's assets were valued at Rs 251 crore which more than doubled in 2018. In the 2018 affidavit, the combined value of the assets held by his family was pegged at Rs 840 crore.

Shivakumar is the second most important leader in the state after former chief minister Siddaramaiah. He is also among the two most probable candidates for the chief minister post in Karnataka. This time, he is contesting from the Kanakapura assembly seat, which he has held since 2018. Shivakumar filed his nomination papers on Monday.

According to his recent affidavit, the Karnataka Congress chief holds 12 bank accounts, some of which are jointly managed by his brother DK Suresh. The total value of assets held by Shivakumar is Rs 1,414 crore, the agency said. He also has a loan amounting to Rs 225 crore, according to his affidavit.

The Congress leader has one car in his name, a Toyota priced at Rs 8.3 lakh. He also has immovable properties valued at Rs 970 crore whereas his wife Usha has properties worth Rs 113.38 crore. His son Akash has properties worth Rs54.33 crore. The total assets in Shivakumar's name are valued at Rs 1,214.93 crore and those in the name of his wife and son are worth Rs 133 crore and Rs 66 crore respectively.

Shivakumar held various portfolios during the Congress government in the southern from 2013 to 2018. He was the Minister of Medical Education and Minister of Energy from 2014 to 2018. Later, when Congress returned to power with JD(S), he was made Minister of Water Resources. Shivakumar held this portfolio till July 2019.

