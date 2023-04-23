Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Moga, shifted to Dibrugarh

Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh, who was on the run for over a month, was arrested on Sunday morning from Punjab's Moga. He was arrested by the Punjab Police from Moga this morning at about 7 am and is likely to be shifted to Dibrugarh, Assam.

#WATCH | Earlier visuals of Waris Punjab De's #AmritpalSingh at Gurudwara in Moga, Punjab.



He was arrested by Punjab Police from Moga this morning and is likely to be shifted to Dibrugarh, Assam. pic.twitter.com/2HMxTr50s7 April 23, 2023

Punjab Police IG Sukhchain Singh Gill said Amritpal Singh was arrested at 6:45 am from village Rode in Moga district. "Warrant against Amritpal, under NSA (National Security Act), was issued by the Court. He was detained this morning, the warrant under NSA was executed and he was detained. Further action as per law will be taken in the case," he said.

Former Punjab DGP Shashi Kant said the arrest of Amritpal was "orchestrated and choreographed". "All this (Amritpal Singh's arrest) was very well orchestrated and choreographed by his masters sitting abroad. Somebody was not only sheltering him but also giving him all sorts of support, including money," he said.

Amritpal's arrest comes nearly two weeks after his close aide Papalpreet Singh had been arrested from Punjab’s Hoshiarpur. Papalpreet was arrested in a Punjab Police operation that also involved its counter-intelligence wing. Papalpreet was considered to be his mentor and has allegedly been in contact with Pakistan's ISI.

Amritpal and Papalpreet had been on the run since March 18 when the Punjab Police launched a crackdown against the Khalistan sympathiser and his aides. Amritpal escaped the police net in Jalandhar district on March 18, switching vehicles and changing appearances. He and his associates have been booked under several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempting to murder, attack on police personnel, and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.

(With inputs from agencies)