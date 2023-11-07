Khalistani terrorist's Air India threat: Visitors' entry restricted at Delhi airport

Days after Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun threatened to blow up Air India planes on November 19, the authorities banned the issuance of temporary airport entry passes and entry of visitors at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI). The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has decided to stop the sale of visitor entry passes at the Delhi airport till November 30, sources told news agency PTI.

Besides, the issuance of temporary airport entry passes and entry of visitors to the terminal building of the IGI has been banned till November 30, they added. However, with respect to temporary airport entry passes, there will be relaxation for operational purposes for government functionaries.

Earlier this week, Pannun, the founder of the banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), released a new video asking Sikhs not to fly in Air India aircraft after November 19, as their lives can be under threat. He claimed that Air India would not be allowed to operate on November 19.

Pannun claimed that Delhi's IGI Airport would remain shut on November 19 and that its name would be changed. He reminded that this is the same day on which the final match of the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023 will take place in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

This is the second such threat in the recent past. Last month, after Hamas attacked Israel, Pannun cautioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi to draw lessons from the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, warning of a possible "reaction" in India.

In his earlier video message, he stated, "People enduring unlawful occupation from Punjab to Palestine will react. And violence breeds violence."

